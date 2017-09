The Nodaway-Holt volleyball team lost to East Atchison 16-25 and 27-29, St. Joe Christian 13-25 and 20-25 and Rock Port 16-25 and 21-25 in pool play at the East Atchison Tourney August 24.

Trojan Kailey Miller, junior, blocks an attempted kill.

Photo submitted by Cindy Lemar

