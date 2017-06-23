Tradewind Energy, Lenexa, KS, received the green light for building a wind farm in Nodaway County this past week.

Development Manager Reed Bartels approached the Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) Board during its meeting June 15. The board approved the company’s application for a tax incentive on the White Cloud Wind Project LLC for Nodaway County. The matter was then taken to the Nodaway County Commissioners during their meeting June 16 and was approved.

The EEZ agreement is a 20-year contract. The tax incentive calculates a flat tax for the company at $5,900 per megawatt. Bartels stated the company plans to install 238 megawatts worth of turbines in the county for approximately $1.4 million yearly in tax revenue. In addition to the taxes, Tradewind will pay a $30,000 annual administrative fee per wind farm for the contract.

After the 20-year contract expires, the EEZ board can reassess the application and possibly extend the contract. If there is no longer an EEZ board in existence, the wind farm would pay the full tax amount. If the company decides to leave the county after its contract expires, the company will remove the facilities and restore the properties at the company’s expense.

Tradewind Energy estimates it will invest $300 million in the capital project by the time its system is operational. Tradewind will create 300 construction jobs for the one year it takes to build the structures. The company plans to use local contractors. After completion, Tradewind will hire eight to 10 permanent employees at an approximately $50,000 annual salary.

Tradewind has secured 150 leases spreading over 35,000 acres of land. It is in the process of completing raptor nest and bat and eagle studies to determine placement of wind turbines.

The interconnection point will be the Maryville substation.

Currently, the company is building the wind farm in Atchison County and has approximately 18 completed and functional projects. Tradewind is present in 25 states nationwide and supplies power to corporations including Google, KCP&L and many others.