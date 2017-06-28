The Heart of America Tractor Club held its 12th annual tractor cruise on June 24. Some of the 127 tractors involved in the approximately 50-mile cruise pull out onto College Avenue, Maryville, to start the cruise.

Money collected from the participants will be donated to children’s charities including Camp Encourage, Lettuce Dream, the new SSM Health St. Francis Hospital Child Care Center playground, muscular dystrophy camp and Special Olympics.

For more photos and information, see the printed Nodaway News Leader.