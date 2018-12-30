The Tourism Committee for the City of Maryville met on December 12 to examine the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum’s brochure which the committee will help fund.

The brochure includes acknowledgement of the committee’s funding on the back. It was approved.

Maryville Parks and Rec Director Jeff Stubblefield brought a copy of SportsEvents magazine which included an article about Maryville and the Hughes Fieldhouse. A full-page ad in the magazine was funded by the committee.

An update on the South Main corridor improvement $10.4 million federal grant was given. Construction will begin in 2020. The committee is expecting a major impact on tourism.

The Knacktive kickoff meeting was held with several committee members in attendance. Member Kelley Baldwin commented on the rare opportunity for the Northwest students to do a project from scratch with little restrictions.