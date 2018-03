Tanya Ione Alkire, 61, Barnard, died Saturday, March 17, 2018, at SSM Health St. Francis, Maryville.

A funeral service will be held at 10 am, Saturday, March 24 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, with burial following in the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.