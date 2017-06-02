Golfer Tom Watson, Kansas City, will attend Mozingo Lake Recreation Park youth golf camp Saturday, June 3.

Watson will be interacting with the camp participants and offering tips.

“We look forward to having Mr. Watson here at Mozingo and it is such a privilege to be able to give youth golfers this opportunity,” PGA-certified head golf professional Kyle Easter stated.

The youth camp, designed by Easter, will be held at Mozingo’s Watson 9 Golf Course, named one of the Top 15 Hybrid Courses in North America by Golf Digest.

During the camp, students will focus on golf skills, fitness, nutrition, sportsmanship and proper golf etiquette.

The camp is open to youth ages five to 17. The cost is $40 per participant; there are golf scholarships available. There are also sets of golf clubs available for youth to use during the camps.

The first youth camp of the summer will be three days long and is from 8 to 11 am, Saturday June 3; 1 to 4 pm, Sunday, June 4; and 8 to 11 am, Monday June 5.

For more information, contact Easter at 660.562.3864 or at keaster@maryville.org.