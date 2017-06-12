The Delta Nu alumni chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon donated $1,000 to the Lettuce Dream Foundation June 1 as part of their Good Neighbor Program.

The group plans to donate to a local nonprofit organization every quarter. Lettuce Dream was the inaugural donation. Lettuce Dream, a hydroponics facility, grows and sells varieties of lettuce and herbs while training developmentally disadvantaged individuals to enter the workforce. Those pictured are, front: Brain Wunder, community chairman, Brian Shelton, vice chairman, Matthew Henggeler, Lettuce Dream intern, Keith Jorgensen, capitol improvements chair, Charlie Clodfelter, Lettuce Dream director and greenhouse manager; back: Mark Hendrix, Ron Willis and Dennis Christensen.