Tiny Lawrence Meyer, 74, Maryville, died Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Services are 2 pm, Saturday, June 30 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to SSM Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.