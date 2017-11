The Worth County Tigers captured the Missouri 8-man state title by defeating the Sacred Heart Gremlins, 64-21, on November 18 at Plaster Stadium on the Missouri-State University campus in Springfield.

The Northeast Nodaway players on the co-op include Austin Welch, Reed McIntyre, Colton Wilmes, Brayden Welch, Dakota Auffert and Chase Atkins.

