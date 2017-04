Nodaway County third and fourth grade students gathered with the NCAA DII National Champion NWMSU Men’s Basketball Team at the beginning of KidsFit on April 7.

The event allowed Northwest education students to help the elementary students as they went through activities to keep fit.

Ellie Parsons gives Bobby Bearcat a high five as fellow Horace Mann students, Jayden Puckett, Taylor McDanel and Nesean Hoilett, look on.

