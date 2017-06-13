Thelma Lorene Giffin, 91, Guilford, died Monday, June 12, 2017, at Maryville Living Center in Maryville.

Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Funeral services will be 10 am, Friday, June 16 at the Guilford United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Weathermon Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Weathermon Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.