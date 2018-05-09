The Printery House at Conception Abbey is making waves – airwaves, that is – to market new and upcoming stationery in preparation for their attendance to the National Stationery Show in New York later this month.

Printery House Director, Fr. Guerric Letter, OSB, recently traveled to Florida to talk to the Home Shopping Marketplace about some of the items he plans to showcase in New York.

The segment is scheduled to air on nearly 50 stations nationwide. Online viewings can be seen at http://www.wvvh.com/home.html.

“I was invited to participate in the Spring Fling of the Home Shopping Marketplace to talk about various products we make at The Printery House,” Letter said. “It was the first time our product has ever been on national television, so I think it was a big step for us.”

Viewing times include: May 10, 5:30 pm, May 11, 1 pm; May 12, 6:30 pm; May 19, 11 am; May 24, 1 pm, May 26, 5:30 pm; and May 30, 1 pm.

The video is also available on The Printery House webpage, www.printeryhouse.org.

At the National Stationery Show later this month, The Printery House will join more than 10,000 worldwide trade professionals at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York.

“NSS showcases many big hitters in the greeting card business like Hallmark, as well as many smaller ones,” Letter said. “We will be the only one that focuses on Christianity and Catholicism, so we will be taking our niche to the world stage with an introduction of our products, including this year’s new Christmas card lineup.”

This will be the first appearance at the world trade show for The Printery House, who will be located at booth 2235.

Based on the campus of Conception Abbey in Conception, The Printery House has a long-standing tradition of using calligraphy and artwork from the monks in the stationery they create and distribute.

Products include various forms of greeting cards and other stationery, all Christian-themed. Customization is available for all products.

For more information, or to order from The Printery House, visit www.printeryhouse.org or call 1.800.322.2737.

