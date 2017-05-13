The Nodaway County Fair Board has announced the entertainment lineup for the fair on July 13-15.

Thursday, July 13, entertainment will feature:

• The Little Mr. and Miss Nodaway County competition. This is for children ages three to five who reside in, or their grandparents reside in, Nodaway County. Cost is $5 and participants may register online at nodcofair.org. For more information, contact Teresa Cain at 660.562.7487.

• The Nodaway County Band. Everyone who plays a musical instrument is invited to join. Rehearsals take place in the Maryville High School band room at 7:30 pm, Tuesdays, May 23, 30, June 6, 13, July 11; Thursday, June 15; and Monday, July 10. For more information, contact Jeremy Krug at krug@maryviller2.com.

Friday, July 14:

• Country Showdown talent competition hosted by KNIM. The fair performance will highlight the 12 winners of the June 10 preliminaries. Judges this year include John Marriott, a local winner who went to finals and finished second in the nation, and Josh Kollitz, a local winner who won regionals. For more information and to sign up for the competition, visit nodawaybroadcasting.com.

Saturday, July 15:

• Divas Through the Decades is a musical tribute to influential female vocalists in American pop music. It features music made famous by Patsy Cline, Bette Midler, Diana Ross and the Supremes, Tina Turner, Celine Dion, Aretha Franklin, Gloria Estefan, Shania Twain and more.

• Nashville recording artist Rickie Lee Tanner. Tanner is from Belton, south of Kansas City, and has been entertaining crowds almost all of his life. His music is about family, God and country. He believes that people go to see live music to see a show, not just hear music. It will be a high-energy show.

Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15:

Nodaway County Fair barbecue contest. The public is invited to sample some of Northwest Missouri’s best barbecue at the competition location on Market Street across from City Hall.

From 5 to 7 pm, July 14, individuals can try the “Get a Taste” wing sampler or participate in the people’s choice judging. Donations will be taken.

From 5 to 7 pm, July 15, individuals can have barbecued pork, ribs and baked beans for $5 per plate.

The contest is limited to 15 teams with check-in after noon on July 14. Team registration is $100. Judging on Saturday: beans, 4 pm; ribs, 4:30 pm; pork butt, 5 pm. Each team is provided with pork butts, ribs and beans for the contest. Teams must have a fire extinguisher and meet health department regulations.

To register a team, call 660.541.3525. Proceeds support the Nodaway County Fair.

