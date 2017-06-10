Today’s Civic Women is collecting children’s coats from sizes 3T to small adult.

TCW is hoping to acquire coats from summer garage sales for use by school children this fall and winter. The Koats for Kids program has been an ongoing enterprise for the organization.

Coat collection points in Maryville are the Nodaway News Leader, 116 East Third, and the Maryville Daily Forum, 111 East Jenkins. For more information, contact Ann Martin at 660.582.4294 or Kathi Ridenour at 660.853.9151.