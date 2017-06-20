Today’s Civic Women is collecting children’s coats from size 3T to small adults. With families having garage sales over the summer, TCW is hoping to acquire some of their too small coats for school children this fall and winter. The Koats for Kids program has been an ongoing enterprise for the organization.

Collection points in Maryville for the coats are the Nodaway News Leader, 116 East Third, and the Maryville Daily Forum, 111 East Jenkins. For more information, contact Ann Martin at 660.582.4294 or Kathi Ridenour at 660.853.9151.