Ryan and Elizabeth Kern announce the birth of a daughter, Sydney Ann, born Sunday, January 8, 2017, at SSM Health St. Francis Hospital, Maryville.

She weighed seven pounds and 14 ounces and joins a brother, Vincent.

Maternal grandparents are Gary and Rose Stiens Meyer, Maryville.

Paternal grandparents are Philip and Janice Kern, Ravenwood.