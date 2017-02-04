Editor’s note: The writer is telling her personal story with black mold poisoning and her healing process, sharing information that she has learned through the articles in this series. She does not have a medial degree, but consults her physician in the writing of these articles.

by Christina Rice

For those of you just joining this series, I have suffered from toxic black mold poisoning for seven years although I did not know what was making me sick for the first five years. My husband and I tried to clean the mold which sent it airborne, contaminating our whole house. We lost everything we owned.

Treatment

After a year and a half on a treatment plan, I feel a lot better. I am able to function and work and most of my symptoms have left.

My treatment is a three-part process. My physician has me on natural supplements instead of pharmaceutical drugs.

Part one is a blend of essential oils I take that attacks and strips the protective biofilm away from the mold leaving it exposed. For part two, I take an antifungal that attacks and kills the mold. Different antifungals attack different types of fungus, so my physician checks me often and changes the supplements as needed. Part three is taking a toxin binder that attaches itself to the poisonous toxins released by the mold in self defense and flushes them out of my system.

Wether you go the herbal route or the synthetic pharmaceutical route, you need to have the three components for treatment to be successful.

Diet

However, the treatment is not always enough by itself; your diet matters. Fungi feed on sugar. Any kind of sugar. If you suffer from mold, you need to cut out any and all types of sugar, including artificial sweeteners and natural sweeteners like honey and agave. My physician did allow me to utilize Xylitol because it does not raise your blood sugar, nor does it feed mold.

Make sure you read all the labels. Even something that sounds as healthy as canned peas has sugar in it. It’s in sauces and most processed foods.

Not only do you need to cut out the sugar, you need to cut out most of your carbs. Why? Because as your body breaks down the carbs, they become, yes, you got it, sugar. So your rice, potatoes, bread and other carbs are feeding the mold.

You also need to be careful that you are not ingesting mold; it will only make your problem worse if you are adding mold to your body. Foods such as mushrooms, which are a fungus, should be a no-brainer, but don’t forget any type of fermented food. Fermented foods contain fungi. These include things like alcohol, soy sauce, sour cream, blue cheese, yogurt and others.

It’s also a good idea to stay away from food that is high in fungi contaminates and mycotoxins, the toxins produced by mold. These foods include peanuts and products made with peanuts along with others.

We discovered mold again in our current house. To find a list of symptoms caused by mold and to read what we are doing differently to eradicate mold the second time, visit my blog at twinklensoul.com/.