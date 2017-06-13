Horace Mann Laboratory School is hosting a summer fundraiser in conjunction with The Hanger Cinema. Family movies will be shown at 12:30 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Tickets are only available online at goo.gl/WODa3G or nwmissouri.edu/horacemann. Once on the Horace Mann website, click the summer movie magic tab.

Two titles are shown each week, with both titles being shown each day. The movies are: June 20 and 22 – “The Sandlot” and “Babe;” June 27 and 29 – “Daddy Day Camp” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”