St. Gregory’s School with St. Gregory Barbarigo Church and the Maryville Rotary Club collected shoes as part of the Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls campaign.

The school and church collected 77 pairs of new shoes as part of the student ambassadors’ Lenten service project.

Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls provides new shoes and socks to orphans and vulnerable children in the US and throughout the world. Since 1999, Buckner has distributed more than 3,000,000 pairs of new shoes and socks to children in 82 countries. Thirty percent of the donated shoes stay in the US.

