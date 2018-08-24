The City of Elmo smoked pork dinner will begin at 6 pm, Saturday, August 25 at the Community Building, Elmo. The dance begins at 8:30 pm on the north side of Main Street.

The menu will be smoked pulled pork, cheesy potatoes, baked beans and cole slaw. Dinner cost is $10 per person; age 10 and under is $5.

The music will be provided by Curtis Wayne Stroud and Justified. Dance cost is $10 per person, ages 10 to 18 are $5 and nine and under are free with a paid adult. Dinner and dance together is $15 per person.