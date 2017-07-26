Missouri Representative Jeff Messenger, District 130 from Republic, came to Maryville July 25 to propose a comprehensive plan for increasing transportation revenue for MoDOT.

He called the presentation a town hall event although only one person attended who did not represent a chamber of commerce, media outlet or government body. Messenger, chair of the Missouri House Policy Development Chair, spoke of proposed increases to vehicle registration, licensing and other user fees plus a minimal increase to the fuel tax. His plan will be written into proposed legislation later this fall.