The Missouri Department of Conservation will meet at 8:30 am, Friday, July 13 at the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Conference Center for a regular open meeting.

The meeting will open with comments from Conservation Director Sara Parker Pauley. Within the consent calendar are the revocations of hunting, fishing and trapping privileges of individuals due to violations of the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact, those who are not in compliance with applicable child support laws and others for a variety of causes. The consent agenda will hear the status report of major construction projects and information technology projects. The staff will report on personnel changes.

Paul Calvert, fisheries field operations chief, will present a report on the Smithville/Wappapello crappie regulations, and Aaron Hildreth, resource scientist, will present an update for the elk restoration and a possible elk season.

Action items include the consideration of bids for construction of the Fiery Fork Bridge Improvements project located in Camden County and Roaring River Fish Hatchery Spring Pool Renovation project located in Barry County. The consideration of a professional services agreement for infrastructure inventory and condition assessment in multiple counties across four areas in the state is on the agenda. The commission will elect officers for the upcoming year.

The commission will also speak to real estate concerns including an exchange of 3.1 acres in Boone County, the purchase of approximately 65 acres in Pemiscot County as an addition to Black Island Conservation Area and the renaming of a building at the Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center in Joplin.