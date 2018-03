Stanley Wayne Waldeier, 68, Ravenwood, died Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at his home.

The funeral mass was held Saturday, March 17 with graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery, Parnell.

The Stanley Waldeier Memorial Fund has been established at Citizens Bank & Trust, Ravenwood.

