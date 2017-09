The annual bazaar dinner will be from noon to 4 pm, Sunday, October 1 at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Parnell. The menu includes turkey, ham balls, homemade noodles, all the trimmings, homemade pies and cakes.

Fun activities include a homemade candy store, country/craft store and childrens’ grab bags. Cost is $10 for adults; children 12 and under are $5 and preschool age children are free.