St. Louis-based SSM Health has signed letters of intent with two Missouri health systems to explore transferring ownership of its ministries in Maryville, Jefferson City and Mexico, MO.

The Catholic, not-for-profit health system is in discussions with Mosaic Life Care, based in St. Joseph, to transfer ownership of SSM Health St. Francis Hospital – Maryville and affiliated outpatient, home care, hospice and medical group locations in the area.

It is also in discussions with University of Missouri Health Care to transfer ownership of its ministries in Mid-Missouri, which include SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Jefferson City and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Audrain, as well as outpatient, home care, hospice and medical group locations throughout the region.

Last year, SSM Health’s board of directors began the process of evaluating multiple options to ensure the long-term sustainability and success of these vital ministries.

“The healthcare industry has shifted dramatically over the past several years,” Laura S. Kaiser, FACHE, President/CEO of SSM Health said. “In order to provide safe, high-quality health care services that are convenient and affordable, health systems must integrate all points of service across the entire continuum of care. Given the close proximity of MU Health Care and Mosaic Life Care’s existing services, we feel this transition of ownership will best serve the people of Jefferson City, Mexico, Maryville and surrounding communities.”

Mosaic Life Care is comprised of three hospitals and more than 60 outpatient locations, urgent care clinics and doctors’ offices throughout the greater Northwest Missouri region. A member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, Mosaic provides a variety of health care services, medical specialties and innovative life care services to residents of Northwest Missouri, Northeast Kansas and Southeast Nebraska.

“Mosaic Life Care is excited about the opportunity to partner with the people of St. Francis Hospital who have given so much to the Maryville community,” Mark Laney, MD, CEO of Mosaic Life Care said. “Together, we can ensure residents continue receiving great care and further expand access to important services needed throughout rural communities in Northwest Missouri – while helping our patients become the healthiest versions of themselves.”

The process is expected to take several months while the terms of the transaction are still being finalized.

“We take this step today knowing that SSM Health, MU Health Care and Mosaic Life Care all share a commitment to ensuring our communities have access to the high-quality care they want and need, close to home,” Kaiser said.