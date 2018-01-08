The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) has announced that SSM Health Medical Group clinics of Maryville, Savannah and Bedford, IA, have received NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) recognition for using evidence-based, patient-centered processes that focus on highly coordinated care and long-term, participative relationships.

The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home is a model of primary care that combines teamwork and information technology to improve care, improve patients’ experience of care and reduce costs. Medical homes foster ongoing partnerships between patients and their personal clinicians, instead of approaching care as the sum of episodic office visits. Each patient’s care is overseen by clinician-led care teams that coordinate treatment across the healthcare system. Research shows that medical homes can lead to higher quality and lower costs and can improve patient and provider reported experiences of care.

“NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home recognition raises the bar in defining high-quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology and coordinated care focused on patients,” NCQA President Margaret E. O’Kane said. “Recognition shows that SSM Health Medical Group has the tools, systems and resources to provide its patients with the right care, at the right time.”

To earn recognition, which is valid for three years, SSM Health Medical Group demonstrated the ability to meet the program’s key elements, embodying characteristics of the medical home. All four of the SSM Health Medical Group practices received the recognition: 2016 South Main Street, Maryville; 114 East South Hills Drive, Maryville; 301 East Price Street, Savannah; and 408 Dodge Street, Bedford, IA.

NCQA standards aligned with the joint principles of the Patient-Centered Medical Home established with the American College of Physicians, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Osteopathic Association.