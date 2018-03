Sr. Mary Matthias Igoe, 95, died Friday, March 23, 2018, at Our Lady of Rickenbach Benedictine Convent of Perpetual Adoration, Clyde.

Mass of Christian burial was held Monday, March 26 at the Monastery Chapel, Clyde, with burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.