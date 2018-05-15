Sr. Mary Edward Hartmann, OSB, 91, Clyde, died Sunday, May 13, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

She was born June 4, 1926, in New Holstein, WI to Edward and Elizabeth Dorn Hartmann. She attended St. Ann’s Parochial School and entered the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration on June 17, 1944. She made her first profession of vows on September 7, 1946 and her final profession of vows on September 15, 1951.

She was preceded in death by her parents and nine brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her Monastic family; two sisters, Sr. Therese Hartmann, OLC and Ann Gervase Meyers; two brothers, Hugo Hartmann and Al Hartmann.

Wake will be 7 pm, Tuesday, May 15 at Our lady of Rickenbach Monastery Chapel, Clyde.

Mass of Christian burial will be 7:30 am, Wednesday, May 16 at Our Lady of Rickenbach Monastery Chapel, Clyde. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Clyde.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.