Sr. Mary Audrey Jones, OSB, 92, died Saturday, February 17, 2018, at Our Lady of Rickenbach, Benedictine Convent of Perpetual Adoration, Clyde.

Vigil will be 7 pm, Wednesday, February 21 at Our Lady of Rickenbach.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am, February 22 at the monastery chapel with burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Clyde.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.