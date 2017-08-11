Sr. Margaret Mary Bielinski, OSB, 94, Clyde, died Monday, August 7, 2017, at Our Lady of Rickenbach Benedictine Convent of Perpetual Adoration, Clyde.

She was born Monica Bielinski on April 12, 1923, in Milwaukee, WI, to Alex and Veronica Chuchn Bielinski.

She joined the Benedictine Convent of Perpetual Adoration on January 14, 1944, and was given the name Sr. Margaret Mary. She made her First Profession of Vows on September 1, 1945, and her Final Profession on September 8, 1950.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward Bielinski, Joe Bielinski and George Bielinski; and sister, Frances Laskowski.

She is survived by her monastic family; sisters, Mary Wyatt and Margie Van Ryziro; and nieces and nephews.

Services were August 9 at the Benedictine Convent Chapel of Perpetual Adoration, with burial in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Clyde.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.