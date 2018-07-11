The final submissions for stories, objects and photographs related to sports in Nodaway County will be received between noon to 3 pm by the Nodaway County Historical Society at the Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street.

This is to gather materials to use in locally-focused exhibits to accompany the travelling exhibit “Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America.” This display, from the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC, will be on display at the NCHS museum from October 12 to December 2.

For more information, contact Cathy Palmer at the museum, 660.582.8176, or Dr. Elyssa Ford, ebford@nwmissouri.edu.