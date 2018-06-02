Six Maryville Spoofhounds brought home medals in five events from the Class 3 MSHSAA track and field championship held May 25 and 26 in Jefferson City.

Senior Caleb Feuerbacher earned two medals including winning first place in the 3200 meters with a time of 9:35.21.

He was also part of the fifth place 4×800 team, alongside senior Zach Staples, sophomore Zach Kizer and junior Will Mattock, which finished with a time of 8:14.32.

Mattock also medaled in the 800 with a seventh-place finish and a time of 2:00.21.

Also medaling was freshman Serena Sundell, who placed second in the high jump with a jump of 5-03.00, and senior Jessica Sheil, who placed eighth in the triple jump with a jump of 34-03.00.

Feuerbacher also competed in the 1600 where he finished 12th with a time of 4:44.31.

The 4×200 team of juniors Braiden Sells and Jordan Piveral and seniors Tracer Cordell and Brady Atwell finished 14th in prelims with a time of 1:35.16.

Sophomore Molly Renshaw also competed in the high jump and recorded a no height jump.