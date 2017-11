The Maryville High School Spoofhound football team steps forward to accept the Class 3 state title trophy after its 47-9 victory over the Mt. Vernon Mountaineers on November 25 at Faurot Field on the University of Missouri campus, Columbia.

For the third time in six years, the Hounds brought the state championship trophy back to Title Town.

For more photos and information, check out the November 30 print edition of the Nodaway News Leader.