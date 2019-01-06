The South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education met in open and closed sessions on December 19 to handle the following school district business.

The school district will make up a snow day on Friday, January 4.

Forms for Superintendent Johnny Silkett’s evaluation were handed to the board. Silkett will be reviewed at the January 2019 meeting.

An update was given from the 10-year planning committee. It met for the first time on December 17. The committee’s goal is to determine where they would like to see the school in 10 years and what goals need to be achieved.

After the closed session, an additional elementary paraprofessional position has been added for the spring 2019 semester. Applications are in the elementary office.