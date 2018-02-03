The South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education met in open and closed sessions on January 17 to handle the following school district business:

In closed session, the retirement of K-12 Principal Darbi Bauman was accepted and the decision was made to promote from within SN ranks to fill her position. Bauman has been with the district for 32 years.

For the 2018-19 school year, Assistant Principal Aaron Murphy will be the elementary principal and Athletic Director Dustin Skoglund will be the secondary principal.

The district will be searching for a physical education instructor to replace Murphy and Skoglund for next year.

At the end of the 2017-18 school year, Wanda Bloom, first grade teacher, and Vikki Spire, speech, are retiring. Kara Davis, paraprofessional, resigned as of January 19.

Board members Macia Kemper and Brian Flora have filed for the two open board positions.

A bid for $4,665.52 was accepted from Game Time Athletics, Weston, for a batting cage and outfield fence for the Guilford Sports Complex.

Superintendent Johnnie Silkett is looking into placing a SN directional sign on US Highway 71 and Highway M. He discussed MoDOT requirements for the sign. The board encouraged him to pursue the matter.

The district has received a $10,000 Pathways for Teachers grant in conjunction with Jefferson C-123. The districts will use the grant for teacher personal development. Phase I will include a kick-off introductory day followed by three days of Project Based Learning (PBL) training this spring.

The focus of the grant is health science, advanced manufacturing and science, technology, engineering and mathematics or STEM.

The school district is looking at five- and 10-year plans, which will incorporate PBL instruction to make SN students job competitive in the 21st century.

The 2018-19 school calendar had its first reading.