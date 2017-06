South Nodaway High School was one of three high schools in Northwest Missouri to win $500 in the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety’s safe driving contest “It Only Takes One.”

Students from SN’s safe driving committee were Jordan Murphy, Cade Henggeler, Haley Nielson, Taylar Freemyer, Emily Skoglund, Tanner Davis and Selicity Thuman. Not pictured: Payton Henggeler, Maddisyn Pedersen and Logan Harlan.