The South Nodaway Longhorns basketball teams celebrated 2018 Courtwarming on January 19 with two wins over the Union Star Trojans: girls, 53-9; boys, 67-42.

Payton Henggeler and Cole Henggeler were named as 2018 Courtwarming royalty. Payton is the daughter of Mike and Lashawna Henggeler, Guilford. Cole is the son Carrie Henggeler of Guilford and Paul and Melanie Henggeler, Barnard.

