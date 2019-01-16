New to the South Nodaway High School music department is the student-initiated winter guard flag routines. The students are Brooklynn Bennett, Sydney Billings, Jaiden Flora, Dakota Allen, Kaci Billings, Jessica Miller and Layla Miller. Music Instructor Tamra Nally said the girls have picked the music and choreographed the performance.

The first performance will be during halftime of the Longhorn boys basketball game on Tuesday, January 29. Other halftime performances are planned throughout the remainder of the basketball season.