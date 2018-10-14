People around the country are drawn to compete in sports while others gather on the sidelines and in their living rooms to cheer for their favorite athletes and teams. Nowhere do Americans more intimately connect to sports than in their hometowns.

The Nodaway County Historical Society (NCHS), in cooperation with the Missouri Humanities Council, will celebrate this connection as it hosts “Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America,” a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program. “Hometown Teams” will be on view October 14 through December 2.

This exciting exhibit from the Smithsonian in DC will tour only six communities in Missouri.

“We are proud to have been selected to be a part of this prestigious group,” said Dr. Elyssa Ford, associate professor of history at Northwest Missouri State University and vice president of the NCHS.

The exhibit features many different topics, including the evolution of sports equipment and safety concerns, gender and race, forgotten sports and new cutting-edge sports, mascots and cheerleaders, the marching band and so much more.

Ford noted, “Whatever your interest, it is featured in some way in this professionally designed, multi-media exhibit!”

When you visit the NCHS, you also will be able to see local exhibits that highlight our sport stories, including those from North Nodaway and the Barnard area. Northwest-focused exhibits can be seen on the Northwest campus at BD Owens Library, Valk Center and Brown Hall, plus a special Northwest feature at the Maryville Public Library; and, there will be events across the community throughout the duration of the exhibit.

Support for Museum on Main Street program has been provided by the United States Congress, the Missouri Humanities Council and local support from our community partners and businesses, including The Student Body in Maryville.

The museum, this special exhibit, and all of the related programs are free, though donations are always welcome and help the NCHS keep its doors open. Regular hours are 1 to 4 pm, Tuesday through Friday with additional special exhibit hours 1 to 4 pm, Saturday and Sunday. Student docents and local sport legends are available to help guide you through the exhibit.