At the January 15 meeting, the Skidmore City Council voted to put a $1 million revenue bond issue on the April 3 ballot to renovate the aging, out-of-compliance city sewer system.

Civil Engineer Emily Wicoff of Snyder and Associates, Inc., St. Joseph, spoke to the council about the dollar amount and wording on the ballot issue. It was decided to go with $1 million to make sure that the $1.2 million project has enough funding. The city has a $167,000 bonding capacity from the previous water project. A Community Block Grant of $500,000 will be applied for, so the council is hoping that the entire $1 million will not be needed.

The unanimous vote approved ordinance number 2018SRB after two readings of bill 2018SRB. The mayor and council are planning a public meeting, date to be announced, and a flyer to be inserted in the city newsletter to explain the issue to voters.

The sewer project has become necessary because of tougher regulations. City Clerk Jennifer Poland has referred a DNR letter about the sewer system being out of compliance to Jonathan Eckstein, People Services, to answer. The council is hoping that DNR will continue to work with the city as long as progress can be shown on the upcoming sewer project.

Jessie and Josh Smock of the Nodaway-Holt Ball Association approached the board about the $600 yearly rent the association pays to use the ball fields. The association owed for the 2016 and 2017 years. The number of games has decreased since 2015 and the concession stand is not bringing in enough income.

The council agreed to a retroactive $25 per game night. The Smocks paid $400 to bring the association up to date. The association has ball field lights to donate to the park if the city can pay to install them. The city donated lime left in the old city hall to the association to use for field markings.

It was agreed to pay Kenny Shewey for six hours of work at $10 per hour for the assistance he gave Marvin Sumy in repairing the sewer and honey wagon.

Discussion was held on the street signs, with the determination that Poland and Sumy would inventory to get an exact number of each sign required. They will also check to see where new posts are needed. It was believed that new brackets would not need to be purchased.

Mayor Tracy Shewey will apply for the Taylor grant to use to purchase a backup generator for Newton Hall to use as a shelter in emergencies. The board approved the replacement of the Newton Hall back door with a solid wood or steel door. The existing door has gaps which let in cold air.

The board approved paying for the class and bond for Poland to become a public notary, estimated at $150.