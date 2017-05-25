The Skidmore City Council transferred ownership of the city water wells back to the original land owners during the May 15 meeting.

The city is now using water from Public Water Supply District #1 and the wells are no longer needed. Ordinance Well 2017 was read twice during the meeting and approved.

The city received the Department of Natural Resources grant for the sewer project and authorized payment for Snyder and Associates.

The city has ordered a remote meter for the water pit and has received a metal detector.

Advertising for bids on remodeling the back of Newton Hall was approved.

The trailer on the corner of Elm and Orchard Streets has been moved.

Letters will be sent about weeds at 103 South Linden, 402 East Cherry and 324 East Elm.