At the June 14 Skidmore City Council meeting, the council approved putting the audit conducted by Arthur White and Associates on hold.

Mayor Tracy Shewey said the matter pertaining to past City Clerk Jennifer Poland had been referred to Nodaway County Prosecutor Robert Rice. He contacted the Missouri State Auditor’s office.

The city is now waiting to see if the state will conduct the audit. If so, this will save the city $10,000 to $15,000.

On the sewer project, the city is doing Request for Qualification (RFQ) for engineers. The engineer the city had previously was only for the grant, which dealt with the process of starting the project. The city is opening the RFQs at the July 12 meeting.

In closed session, the council reviewed applicants for the city clerk position. Three have been selected for interviews.

Shewey, who has been doing the city clerk’s duties, has been unable to send out letters on nuisance properties, dogs and parking. The street signs have not been ordered. Shewey asked the aldermen for help.

Shellie Woods has resigned as the part-time weekend maintenance worker.

The council is considering cutting back city hall hours and only hiring someone to cut weeds during the summer.

The office hour cut is being considered because the purchase of Quickbooks for city financial records was approved. The purchase is contingent on the yearly cost being $600 or less. A new computer, printer and copier are also being considered for purchase.

The water storage tank for the south well has not been moved. The logistics of the process are being explored.

The council will pay half the cost of placing rock into an alley located near property owned by Matt Abrams, with Abrams paying the other half.

One bid was received for the surplus window air conditioners and metal desk. Kenny Shewey purchased the items for $6.

The biannual treasurer’s report has been tabled until July.

The park had a sewer blockage in the restrooms at the concession stand. These are open when the concession stand is open. The city is going to look at renovating the outhouses at the park. These outhouses are the only facilities available in Skidmore when the concession stand and Good Time Charlie’s restaurant are not open.

Shewey has applied to the Messick and Gary Taylor grants for the cemetery project to rehabilitate the grave stones. She also applied to the Taylor grant for the purchase of an emergency generator for Newton Hall.