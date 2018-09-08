The Skidmore City Council met on August 30 to set tax rates, accept the 2018-19 city budget and discuss meeting with Skidmore resident Rick Stanton.

Mayor Tracy Shewey and Aldermen Tim Slagle and Rick Allen met on August 29 with Stanton at Skidmore City Attorney Bob Sundell’s office to discuss the nuisance ordinance violations on five of his properties.

Shewey stated Stanton is going to start moving and cleaning up his properties. The city should see some progress on the matter in the next 30 to 60 days. Stanton indicated he wanted the city to make a street and alley passable, which are not currently in use. The city is trying to keep the matter out of the courts, Shewey said.

Laura Stark has been hired as the new city clerk. Her hours are 8 am to noon, Mondays and Fridays, and 8 am to noon and 3 to 7 pm, Wednesdays. To leave messages at city hall, call 660.928.3281.

A proposed July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, budget was approved. It was based on the actual 2017-18 income and expenditures. The city received revenues of $214,432.55 and had expenditures of $199,461.52 in 2017-18. The projected 2018-19 budget has $218,325 in revenues and $217,425 in expenses.

The council approved the biannual financial report for January 1 to June 30.

The tax rate levy hearing was held. The council approved $1 per $100 assessed valuation for the general fund and $1 per $100 for the streets and roads fund. The projected amount is $37,060 with $18,530 going into each fund. Assessed valuation is $1,852,968 for the current tax year.