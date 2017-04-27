The Skidmore City Council made progress on water and sewer issues during its meeting on April 17.

A legal description is still needed for a water well that the city is transferring ownership back to the original landowners.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources grant application for the renovation of the city’s sewer is due May 31. An application to extend the loan will be included.

A metal detector will be purchased for $800 for water and sewer department use along with a remote meter for the water pit. As soon as the ground dries up, work will commence on the lagoon removal unless crops are being planted.

Mildred “Jeanise” Woods and Karen Kepka were sworn in as alderpersons. This is Woods first term.

Job descriptions for city elected officials are being updated. The first ordinance, 2017Mayor, was passed after two readings. The alderman ordinance will be reviewed at the May meeting.

Sandra Wright, who is purchasing the old city hall building, agreed to pay half of the legal fees and to allow the city to retrieve items left in the building.

The citywide cleanup is scheduled for May 8-14 with trash receptacles at the north end of town. The city approved the use of the old school grounds for the mud run, which will be Saturday, May 20. Skidmore is joining with Maitland and Graham for the Tri-City garage sales on May 20.

The city was contacted by SEMA to participate in the National Flood Insurance program. The city will research costs and will take up the question in May.

Mayor Tracy Shewey is working on the application for the Taylor Grant. Discussion was held on using the grant for repairs and upgrades to Newton Hall and for purchasing street signs.

A letter will be sent to the owner of a rental property concerning a semitrailer parked precariously on the street by the renter. A previous letter had been sent to the renter about moving the trailer.

In closed session, legal matters were discussed but no actions were taken.