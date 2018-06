Skidmore Community Betterment will meet at 6 pm, Monday, June 11 at Newton Hall, Skidmore. Interested individuals are invited to attend.

SCB is seeking entries for the quilt show to be held during the Skidmore Community Day on Saturday, June 16. For more information, contact Holly Cronk at Ferlunknat Farm, Maryville, 660.224.2195. Jane Martin, Skidmore, has information sheet.

Other questions on Community Day, contact Sandy Wright at Good Time Charlies, Skidmore, 660.254.7422.