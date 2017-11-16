The Skidmore City Council held its first meeting at Newton Hall after completion of renovations to the facility on November 9.

Newton Hall provides a larger venue than the city hall allowing more Skidmore citizens and guests to be accommodated.

At the meeting, Mayor Tracy Shewey requested that City Clerk Jennifer Poland find the agreement the city has with People Services, Inc. The company provides sewer and water system services to the city. The base amount is $500 per month, but Shewey has questions about additional charges above the base amount.

Poland learned that the city does not qualify for the USDA community facilities grant or low-cost loan grants for the purchase of a city pickup. She is going to check on the availability of other grants and government surplus auction sites for lower priced vehicles.

The council approved the tree trimming bid from Get ‘er Done Tree Service, Forest City, for $850, with the condition that the amount is for the total job and that the company hauls away the brush. A quote of $800 per day was received from Weldon’s Tree Service.

Discussion was held on abandoned properties with raccoons, skunks and opossums taking up residence in the buildings. Requests for property owners to board up the properties to deny wildlife access under the nuisance ordinance will be mailed and other properties will be looked at for future letters.

The trash contract with Porter Trash was approved. The contract with Gage Fertilizer and Grain for the care and upkeep of the south non-potable water well was voided. Skidmore will take over responsibility.

A motion was approved to send a letter to the property owner at Cherry and Maple about the new “junkyard” developing on the property. If it is going to be used as a junkyard, a fence will need to be put up and a permit purchased.

A letter will be sent to a property owner to unblock an alley in Skidmore. The blockage could become a life or fire safety issue.

Poland has been directed by the council to check for new banking services. The council wants to review bank charges for services and is looking for banks to provide statements online, a free debit card, automatic payment or withdrawal for loan payments and free coin counting.