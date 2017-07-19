The Skidmore City Council approved ordinance #2017Board-2 concerning the board of aldermen at the July 13 meeting.

It replaces the ordinance approved in June that did not take into account the Missouri Sunshine Law when closing city council meetings to the public. City Clerk Jennifer Poland had discussed the matter with the Missouri Municipal League, which told her that the section on closed meetings was not needed in the ordinance. This section was removed from the new ordinance and closed meetings will now be covered under the Sunshine Law provisions.

The treasurer’s ordinance being considered has been tabled and is being referred to the municipal league.

Board member training will take place in the Nodaway County Administration Building at 6:30 pm, Tuesday, September 12. It is open to all Nodaway County cities.

A liquor license allowing the sale of beer and liquor by the drink was approved for Good Time Charleys, Skidmore.

Bids were received from Gordon Robertson and Mick Bears for the Newton Hall back room. After bid review and discussion, the matter was tabled until Poland can contact both men for clarifications.

Paul Owing, Snyder and Associates, St. Joseph, and Jerry Dearmont, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, will be invited to the Monday, August 7 city council meeting to discuss the sewer update. Mayor Tracy Shewey is hoping that NWMRCG can help the city find the necessary funding for the project.

Bids will be taken for the sidewalk replacement in front of city hall. The sidewalk must be handicap accessible and ADA compliant with a thickness up to five inches and rewired. The old sidewalk will need to be demolished. Bids must be received by 5 pm, August 7.

Discussion was held on a low to moderate income survey that may need to be taken for the city to receive a sewer grant. It will help the city if an 80 percent return rate is obtained from Skidmore citizens. The city is also going to look into obtaining another Community Block Grant, if possible.

The bid for water bill form printing was accepted from Rush Printing, Maryville, for $295.

Discussion was held on the three-year-old water tower inspection report from Inland Potable Services, Inc., Centennial, CO. The interior of the tank was found to be in fair condition with blistering and staining of the painted services. Poland will check on the paint warranty. Inland is recommending the interior be blasted and recoated. The normal inspection period is three to five years.

A list of residences that need letters about weeds and mowing will be compiled for the August meeting. The nuisance and vehicle ordinances will be reviewed and the subject of unlicensed vehicles parked on city streets will be taken up.

Recent rains have damaged the streets. Marvin Sumy, water/wastewater maintenance department, informed the council that cold patch is $90 per ton with a minimum 10-ton purchase. The asphalt streets haven’t been maintained because of the cost. The potholes need to be dug out completely before refilling. Finances need to be examined before any action is taken.

Upcoming council meetings are scheduled for 6:30 pm, Monday, August 7 and 6:30 pm, Monday, August 21.