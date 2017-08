Going to school at St. Gregory’s is a family affair.

These kindergartners face the first day of school with back-up from their older siblings on August 16. They are, front: Chloe Casteel, Dominic Badami, Ryver Stiens, all kindergarten; middle: Cole Casteel, second grade; Vincent Badami, second grade; Bernadette Badami, third grade; Ryesen Stiens, fifth grade; back: Racen Barmann, preschool; Rowen Barmann, kindergarten; and Ryder Barmann, first grade.

