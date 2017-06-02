From 9 am to 4 pm this Saturday, June 3, nine locally-owned Maryville retailers will be hosting the first #makeitmaryville Shop Hop.

In store specials, giveaways and refreshments will be available as well as a grand prize offering.

On The Spot Designs, Minnie Lane, Blue Willow Boutique, Maryville Florists, HOME by Sonja, Bittersweet Floral and Gifts, Ferluknat Farm, The Nesting Place and Simply Posh Boutique offer boutique clothing, home décor, paint, antiques, curiosities, floral arrangements, scrapbook supplies, fabric, gift and food items, furniture and flooring.

“This is such an exciting way for people to experience what’s happening in Maryville,” Sonja Wolbert, owner of HOME by Sonja, said. “Visitors of the #makeitmaryville Shop Hop will have an opportunity to taste local wines, see what these stores have to offer and sign up for a chance to win a gift basket worth over $500. Just get a map at any of our stores and visit each one on Saturday. It’s that simple.”

The growth of small businesses in the Maryville area has created a buzz in the surrounding communities according to Wolbert. “On a daily basis, Amy (Schreck) and I have people coming into our store from surrounding towns who are in Maryville to shop for groceries or go to the doctor. We’ve had large groups of ladies visiting all the boutiques for a ladies day out. Maryville is becoming a destination point again. We have to remember it’s about the experience not just the shopping.”

A Maryville experience is what these local retailers hope to accomplish by getting people into their stores. With the addition of Backyard Wine & Vine last year, which offers a tasting room and tours of their vineyards, the newly-opened Boulders Inn and Suites at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park and the soon-to-be open Mozingo Lake Convention Center, Maryville will be on the tourism map.

“These retailers are my friends and supporters, not competitors. We meet regularly to find out how we can help each other grow our businesses and Maryville. It’s a wonderful environment and a growing community,” Stephanie Campbell, owner of Blue Willow Boutique, said. “This is just the beginning of great things.”

To participate in the giveaway, simply stop by any of the nine locations to receive a map. Visit each location for a stamp and enter the finished map into the drawing at the last location visited. The gift basket worth more than $500 will be drawn via live Facebook video at 5 pm, Saturday.

Shoppers can find more information about this event at #makeitmaryville Shop Hop on Facebook or by visiting each store’s Facebook page. Participating locations and owners are On The Spot Designs, Sabrina Theas; Minnie Lane, Melody Blair; Blue Willow Boutique, Campbell; Maryville Florists, Keitha Clapp; HOME by Sonja, Wolbert, Bittersweet Florists, Vanessa Peter; Ferluknat Farm, Holly Cronk; The Nesting Place, James Beemer; and Simply Posh Boutique, Pam Behrend.