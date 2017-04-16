By Dustin Henggeler

SHNH athletes in top five: Eric Ottman placed second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.60; Brody Day placed fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.30; Reagan Morris won the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.20; Timothy Mitchell placed second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.40; Taran Clark placed third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.80; Zach Walker took second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.20; the 800-meter relay team of Ottman, Morris, Mitchell and Day won with a time of 1:37.80; the 1600-meter relay team of Walker, Mitchell, Ottman and Morris won with a time of 3:42.50; Mitchell placed fifth in the high jump with a height of 5-06; and Morris took second in the triple jump with a distance of 38-06.5.

Northeast Nodaway athlete in top five: Dylan Mildfeldt placed fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.10.

Platte Valley athlete in top five: Caden Farnan placed fifth in the shot put with a throw of 38-02.25.

County girls see place holders

Platte Valley athletes in top five: Mallory McConkey placed third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:40.70, third in the triple jump with a distance of 30-11.50 and fifth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 6:04.40; Ashley Riley won the 1600-meter run and 3200-meter run with times of 5:51.70 and 12:22.70; and Mikayla Mattson took fifth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.40.

SHNH athletes in top five: Olivia Richards placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.80, first in the triple jump with a distance of 33-04 and third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.70; the 400-meter relay team of Richards, Macie Bohannon, Amanda Bohannon and Sarah Dudeck placed third with a time of 54.70; the 800-meter relay team of Macie Bohannon, Dudeck, Amanda Bohannon and Kinsee Knapp placed fifth with a time of 2:03.60; and Macie Bohannon placed third in the long jump with a distance of 15-00.5.

North-West Nodaway athletes in top five: The 3200-meter relay team of Paige Hagey, Ashley Thompson, Bailey Tate and Kristin Herndon placed fifth with a time of 11:55.